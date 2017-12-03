Gardaí in Dublin searching for 18-year-old boy missing since Friday

Gardaí in Dublin are searching for an 18-year-old boy who has been missing since Friday.

Aleks Malinowski who is from Clondalkin, is 5 ft 8 inches tall, of slim build, with short brown hair with a line shaved into the left side of his head.

He is believed to be wearing a green and black sports jacket, olive green tracksuit bottoms, black shoes or boots and a navy Adidas woolly hat, he may be carrying a black Timberland bag.

Anyone who has seen Aleks or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Gardaí.