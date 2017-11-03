Gardaí in Cork dealing with six-car collision

Gardaí in Cork are dealing with a six-car collision on the N40 South Ring Rd.

No one has been seriously injured in the crash which happened at J7 South Douglas Rd.

The incident occurred in the right lane.

Traffic is now easing in the area after significant delays this morning.

AA roadwatch reports the collision has been cleared but traffic is still heavy Junction 11.
