Gardaí in Cork dealing with six-car collision

Gardaí in Cork are dealing with a six-car collision on the N40 South Ring Rd.

No one has been seriously injured in the crash which happened at J7 South Douglas Rd.

The incident occurred in the right lane.

Traffic is now easing in the area after significant delays this morning.

#CORK Collision w/bound on N40 South Ring Rd at J7 South Douglas in right lane; traffic slow from J9 Bloomfield https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) November 3, 2017

#CORK Collision cleared on N40 South Ring Rd w/bound at J7 South Douglas Rd; traffic still heavy from J11 Dunkettle https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) November 3, 2017

AA roadwatch reports the collision has been cleared but traffic is still heavy Junction 11.