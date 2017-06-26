Gardai in Carlow set up full incident room after attack on woman in 50’s

Gardai were this evening continuing to appeal for witnesses after a serious assault on a woman in her 50’s in County Carlow.

The woman in her 50s was found unconscious yesterday afternoon.

The woman was found with serious injuries on the grounds of Pollerton Castle in Carlow town, shortly after 1pm.

She was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny for treatment where she remains in a critical condition this evening.

Garda say it appears she suffered a serious assault and are appealing to any witnesses or drivers that may have travelled through the area and who have Dash Cam footage to contact them

A full incident room has been set up at Carlow Garda Station and anyone with any information is asked to come forward.