Gardaí identify body discovered in Blanchardstown as that of missing woman

Gardai have confirmed the identity of a body found in undergrowth in Coolmine Woods in Dublin on Monday.

The remains are those of missing woman Linda Evans also known as Linda Christian.

The 29-year-old was reported missing on the June 24 from Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

Gardai are renewing their appeal for information and are appealing to motorists with dash cams who were in the area, to contact them.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on 01-6667000