Gardaí hunt for two men who carried out cash-in-transit robbery in Meath

Gardaí in Meath are investigating a cash-in-transit robbery that happened this morning.

The robbery took place outside a bank in Oldcastle at around 10.40am, where two men made off with a cashbox and fled in a black Chrysler Voyager with blacked out windows.

The car was found on Stoney Road a short time later.

No one was injured in the incident.

Investigations are ongoing and gardai are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the car with reg number 05D 18246 in the vicinity of Kells to contact them.