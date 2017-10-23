Gardaí hunt for man, woman and two children after man attacked and has car stolen in Meath

A man has been assaulted after the car he was selling was stolen from him yesterday evening in Co. Meath.

The victim had advertised his car for sale and arranged a meeting with a prospective buyer at the graveyard in Dunshaughlin, opposite St Seachnall’s National School.

At about 6.20pm the victim parked beside the graveyard in a white Mercedes C220 with a 142-D registration facing in the Dublin direction.

A red Toyota Auris car with a 05-D registration, pulled in behind him and a man approached him from the passenger seat of this car.

He assaulted the owner of the Mercedes and drove off towards Dublin.

The suspect is described as being around five feet 11 inches tall, with short black hair and sallow skin.

The scene where the incident took place. Pic via GoogleMaps.

After the man drove off in his car, the victim stood in front of the red Toyota and tried to stop the driver, a woman, from leaving. She is described as being aged in her 30s, with a heavy build and long brown hair.

The man suffered minor injuries when he was knocked to the ground as she drove away in the same direction as the Mercedes.

It is believed that the woman had two children in the car at the time, one of which is thought to be about seven years of age.

Between 4.30pm and 6.15pm that evening 05-D number plates were taken from a car parked at the The Old Forge housing estate in Dunshauglin.

Gardaí are asking for anyone who was near the graveyard in Dunshaughlin shortly after 6pm yesterday evening or on the Dublin Road who may have seen the white Mercedes C220 or a red Toyota Auris car driving in the Dublin direction to contact Dunshauglin Garda Station on 01-8258600 or 01-8010600 or any Garda Station.

They are also asking for anyone who was in The Old Forge, Dunshaughlin area between 4.30pm and 6.15pm yesterday and noticed a red Toyota car with a man and woman and who may have been accompanied by two small children in the rear seat, to contact them.