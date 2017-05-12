Gardaí hunt for gang who attacked and robbed courier in Meath

A van driver has been assaulted and robbed in Co. Meath.

Gardaí said that a courier van driver was accosted at a petrol station between Gormanstown and Julianstown at around 9.10am this morning.

He was forced to drive his van onto a laneway on the R132 before he was assaulted a number of times by at least two men. Items were also taken from the van.

File photo of the R132 in Co. Meath via Google Maps

One of the men is described as being six feet tall, in his 40s with sallow skin, and he was wearing a beanie hat and had his face covered with a scarf.

He was also wearing a dark coloured jacket.

The second man is described as being smaller in height and wearing long black wig.

Gardaí have said they are particularly interested in a black saloon car which was seen travelling southbound in front of the courier van.

A white Ford Transit van also believed to have used in the robbery was later found abandoned at Gravemeadows, Stamullen.

Anyone who may have witnessed this robbery or who have information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station 0n 01- 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.