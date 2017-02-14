Gardaí hunt for driver after three children, two adults injured in two-car crash

By David Raleigh

Gardaí are investigating after two adults and three children were injured in a two-vehicle collision in Co Limerick.

Gardaí said the driver of one of the vehicles "failed to remain at the scene".

The collision, involving a car and a 4x4 jeep, occurred around 4.20pm on the N69 Limerick to Foynes Road, at Wallace's Cross, east of Askeaton.

Gardaí said the jeep was pulling into the driveway of a house when the collision occurred.

According to a garda source, investigating Gardai are satisfied they know the identify of the driver who its alleged failed to remain at the scene.

They are looking to speak with the driver.

No arrests have been made, a garda source said.

Pic: Press 22.

According to another source, the car ended up in a driveway of a house.

The road was closed for two hours and reopened at 6.20pm.

Five people, including three children and two adults, were cut from the wreckage by members of Foynes Fire Service who responded to an emergency alert to go to the scene.

The injured were taken by three ambulances from the scene to University Hospital Limerick.

Gardaí said all five casualties sustained minor injuries.

"It was a minor enough collision. The driver of one of the vehicles failed to remain at the scene," a garda source said.

Gardaí at Newcastle West have appealed for witnesses to contact them on 069-20650.