Gardaí in Cork are investigating three armed raids this morning.

A number of men in their mid 30s and armed with knives raided a filling station in Fermoy and two shops - one in Glanworth and one in Watergrasshill.

Cash was taken in all three incidents which happened between 7am and 9.30am.

No one was injured and the men made off in a black Ford Kuga.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.