Gardaí helping PSNI in search for missing 33-year-old

Gardaí are helping the PSNI in searches for a man missing from the North.

33-year-old Michael Cullen was last seen at his home in North Belfast last week.

He has been known to frequent Dublin.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Gary Reid says they have been in touch with An Garda Síochána about the possibility that Mr Cullen is in the capital.

“Certainly we have been in touch through our international liaison desk and they are helping us with searches in the Dublin area,” said Reid.