Gardaí find more than 300 drivers breaking speed limit during #ProjectEDWARD

Gardaí have detected more than 300 vehicles breaking speed limits so far today, as this year's European Day Without A Road Death initiative enters its final hours.

The Europewide initiative is aimed at raising road safety awareness, and improving driver behaviour.

On social media, Gardaí have been publishing examples of drivers who are ignoring the warnings.

First 18 hours of #ProjectEDWARD , GoSafe checked 120,760 vehicles with 315 detected travelling in excess of the speed limit. pic.twitter.com/VfCPOppGcw — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 21, 2017

One driver was caught in Ardee Co Louth, driving at 151 kilometres per hour in a 100km/h zone.