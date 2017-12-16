Gardaí find body of Limerick man missing since Tuesday

Gardaí searching for a man who has been missing from Limerick city since December 12 have found his body.

Officers say the body of 44-year-old William Tiernan was found on the canal bank at Corbally today.

He had last been seen on Denmark Street in the city on Tuesday, December 12 at 1.20am.

His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick and a post mortem will take place tomorrow.