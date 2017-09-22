Gardaí find €80k of drugs in search for missing Trevor Deely

Up to €80,000 worth of drugs has been found at the Trevor Deely search site in Chapelizod in Dublin.

The discovery of the cocaine and heroin is not connected to the Kildare man's disappearance.

Yesterday gardaí said that their six-week search of the site had ended with no evidence found.

The 22-year-old Bank of Ireland employee went missing on his way home from a Christmas party in December 2000.

No trace of the young man has ever been found and his family has campaigned annually on the anniversary of his disappearance, seeking the public’s help to find out what happened to him.