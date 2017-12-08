Gardaí examining a taxi which was hijacked in Dublin

Gardaí are examining a taxi which was hijacked in Dublin overnight.

The white Volkswagen Caddy was discovered burnt out in Co Meath this morning.

The driver picked up two men on the North Circular Road at 4am and brought them as far as Swords, before one of the passengers held a knife to his neck and ordered him out of the car.

The culprits left the scene in the taxi, which was found burned out in Ashbourne around 9am this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.