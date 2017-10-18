Gardaí enlist Civil Defence to use drone in search for armed raider in Clare

By Patrick Flynn

Gardaí in Clare are searching for an armed raider who held up a shop in Ennis this evening.

Clare Civil Defence volunteers were requested to assist and used a drone to search a large wooded area.

The lone and masked man entered Coote’s shop on the Kilrush road at around 4pm.

There were two members of staff in the store at the time one of whom was threatened with what is believed to have been a gun.

The thief left the scene with an undisclosed sum of cash and ran off. A staff member pursued the man towards Clonroad Beg where he lost sight of him.

It is believed the thief entered a wooded area known as the Rocky Road which leads up to the N85 Ennis ring road.

Clare Civil Defence volunteers operating a drone to search for an armed raider.

Armed detectives and uniformed gardaí raced to the scene and began a search of the area. The area was too large and overgrown to search on foot so Clare Civil Defence was requested to assist.

The unit has a number of members trained in drone operations and carried out a search of the area.

Gardaí are also examining CCTV footage from the area and have asked the public to come forward if they have any information.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact Gardaí in Ennis on 065 684 8100 or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

No one was injured during the incident and the search is continuing.