Gardaí continuing to question man in connection with €1.6m drug seizure

Gardaí are continuing to question a man in connection with a €1.6m drug seizure in Co Dublin on Tuesday.

The man in his 30s was arrested at the scene following a search of an industrial unit in Newcastle.

A large quantity of cannabis herb was discovered during the operation which as part of an investigation into serious organised crime in West Dublin.

He is being held at Clondalkin Garda Station and the investigation is on-going.