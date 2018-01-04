Gardaí continue to question man in Cork in connection with Cavan stabbing

Gardaí in Cork are continuing to question a man in connection with the murder of a 40-year-old man in Co Cavan on New Year's Eve.

The victim is said to have received "serious stab wounds".

Polish man Marek Swider died at Cavan General Hospital on the morning of New Year's Day.

Gardaí believe that Mr Swider got into a row with another man during a game of cards in Ballyjamesduff.

The 38-year-old suspect is being held at the Bridewell after he presented himself at a Garda station last night.