Gardaí continue to question man in connection with loaded sub-machine gun found in Dublin
23/01/2018 - 06:51:00
Gardaí are continuing to question a man after the discovery of a loaded sub-machine gun in Dublin.
Additional ammunition was also found in the Balgaddy area of Lucan on Sunday evening.
It was part of an operation targeting serious criminal activity.
A twenty-year-old man was arrested and he is being questioned at Ronanstown Garda Station.
- Digital Desk
