Gardaí continue to question man in connection with loaded sub-machine gun found in Dublin

Back to Ireland Home

Gardaí are continuing to question a man after the discovery of a loaded sub-machine gun in Dublin.

Additional ammunition was also found in the Balgaddy area of Lucan on Sunday evening.

It was part of an operation targeting serious criminal activity.

A twenty-year-old man was arrested and he is being questioned at Ronanstown Garda Station. 

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Dublin, Gardaí, Machine Gun, Lucan

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland