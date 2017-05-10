Gardaí continue to question man after another man dies in Dublin nightclub assault

A 34-year-old man seriously injured during an incident in Dublin on Sunday has died in hospital.

Gardaí are continuing to question a man in relation to the altercation which happened outside a nightclub at Airside in Swords.

The man passed away last night at Beaumont Hospital after sustaining serious injuries on Sunday morning, after the altercation in Swords.

His body will be removed to the City Mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

The office of the State Pathologist and Coroner have been notified.

Gardaí are continuing to detain and question a man in his 30s under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Swords Garda Station as part of the investigation.

They are also renewing their appeal for witnesses and in particular would like to speak anybody who may have witnessed an incident between two men outside the night club between 3am and 3.30am.