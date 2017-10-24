Gardaí continue to hold man in connection with armed incidents in Dublin
24/10/2017 - 07:02:00Back to Ireland Home
Gardaí are continuing to hold a man in connection with yesterday's series of armed incidents in west Dublin.
A suspect in his 30's was tackled by armed Gardaí at City West shopping centre yesterday, following an 8 hour rampage.
The man, armed with a machine pistol, stole and crashed a number of cars as Gardaí tried to track him down.
Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has praised Gardaí for bringing the incident to an end, without loss of life.
Join the conversation - comment here