Gardaí continue to hold man in connection with armed incidents in Dublin

Gardaí are continuing to hold a man in connection with yesterday's series of armed incidents in west Dublin.

A suspect in his 30's was tackled by armed Gardaí at City West shopping centre yesterday, following an 8 hour rampage.

The man, armed with a machine pistol, stole and crashed a number of cars as Gardaí tried to track him down.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has praised Gardaí for bringing the incident to an end, without loss of life.
