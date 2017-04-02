Gardaí continue 'significant operation' in Tolka Valley Park

Part of a Dublin park remains sealed off this morning as Gardaí continue to search for the remains of a convicted rapist, who vanished six years ago.

A severed arm, later identified as that of James Nolan, was discovered on Dollymount Beach, around six miles away, in 2011.

Garda Superintendent Liam Carolan described the site, Tolka Valley Park in Finglas, as an "area of interest".

Gardaí began digging in the park early on Saturday.

Speaking at the scene, Superintendent Carolan said: "A Garda investigation has continued on since then. Recent information has come into our possession indicating that this particular part of Tolka Valley in Finglas is an area of interest.

"Garda are commencing a significant operation in Tolka Valley Park.

"We are asking the public if they have any information relating to this investigation to contact us ... A family liaison officer is in contact with the Nolan family and they have been appraised of this morning's operation."

They say the search is expected to take three weeks to complete.

The Dubliner had previously served 14 years in jail for rape and false imprisonment.