Gardaí continue inquiries into circumstances around disappearance of woman found in woods

Gardaí are carrying out inquiries in relation to the disappearance of a Dublin woman.

The remains of Linda Evans also known as Linda Christian were discoverd in Coolmine Woods on Monday.

Her remains were found in an area of undergrowth between Clonsilla Road and Snugborough Road on Monday.

Today marks one month since her disappearance and gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Gardaí are asking people driving through Snugborough Road if they have any information about the case hoping to find new information.