Gardaí continue appeal for information on missing Limerick twins

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information about the disappearance of two children from their Limerick home.

5-year-old Arnel Azad and his 2-year-old brother Ayaan left their home at Ballintine Place, Steamboat Quay on the Dock Road in Limerick with their dad on Tuesday.

Selim Azad is thought to have gone to Dublin with the boys driving a black Nissan Primera with the registration number 05-L-1598.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardai.