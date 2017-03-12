Gardaí 'concerned' for woman missing from her home in Dublin

Gardaí are seeking a 30-year-old woman who is missing from her home in Ballinteer in Dublin.

Nuchara O'Dowd was last seen in the early hours of yesterday morning on the Drumcondra Road after leaving work.

She is described as being five feet two inches tall, with a slight build, long black hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be wearing jeans, navy blue coat and black Adidas runners with white soles.

Gardaí are concerned for her welfare and anyone with information is asked to contact them at Mountjoy Garda Station 01 - 6668600.