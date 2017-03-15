Gardaí concerned for welfare of man missing in Meath

Trim Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance to find Allen Quinn who is missing from his home in Enfield, Co. Meath since Tuesday March 14.

Allen, who is 41-years-old, was last seen in Enfield yesterday morning at around 6am.

He is 5’10’’, of stocky build with brown eyes, brown hair and has a beard.

It is believed that Allen is driving silver Ford Fiesta with a 141 KE registration.

Gardaí and Allen’s family are concerned for his welfare and anyone with information are asked to contact them at Trim Garda Station 046-9481540, the Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda station.