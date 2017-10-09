Gardaí concerned for welfare of man missing from Dublin

Gardaí are seeking public assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Jose Clemente Vazquez.

The 24-year-old was last seen at a licensed premises on Harcourt St, Dublin 2 early on Thursday morning, October 5.

He is described as being 6’ 2”, slim build with short black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Jose was wearing a black jacket, a red and black top and jeans.

Anyone who has seen Jose or who can assist in locating him should contact Pearse Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.