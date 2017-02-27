Gardaí 'concerned' for teenager missing from his home in Dublin

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager in Dublin.

17-year-old Dylan Farren was last seen in the Brookwood area of Artane at approximately 4.15pm yesterday afternoon.

He is described as being six feet two inches tall, of broad build with short fair hair.

When last seen, Dylan was wearing a black Northface jacket, grey-coloured tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

Dylan's family and Gardaí say they are concerned for his welfare and anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.