Gardaí 'concerned' for teenage girl missing for two days

A teenage girl has gone missing from her home in Co. Louth.

Gardaí in Kilkenny are asking for help in finding 16-year-old Natasha McNeill who is missing from Drogheda since Saturday.

Natasha was last seen at around 12.15pm at Scotch Hall, Drogheda, Co. Louth.

However, this afternoon she was seen at Market Cross Shopping Centre in Kilkenny city.

Natasha is described asfive foot two inches tall, with a slight build, brown eyes and black hair in a long pony tail.

When last seen she was wearing an oversized grey sweat shirt and black leggings.

Gardaí are concerned for Natasha and are appealing for anyone who may have seen or may have any information to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.