Gardaí 'concerned' for man missing for more than three weeks

Gardaí are asking for the public's help in finding a man missing from his home in Co. Leitrim for more than three weeks.

Declan Whyte, who is 30 years old, was last seen in Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday, February 11.

He is described as being five feet 10 inches tall, weighs around 13 stone and has green eyes.

It is not known what he was wearing when last seen.

Gardaí have said they are "concerned" for his welfare and anyone with information is being asked to contact them at Carrick–on–Shannon Garda Station on 071 9650510, the Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda station.