Gardaí 'concerned' for man missing for more than a fortnight

Gardaí are asking for the public's help in finding a man who has been missing for more than two weeks.

They have said that 34-year-old Daniel Bolger, also known as Daniel Barrett, was last seen at around 1pm on Saturday, April 29.

Daniel travelled to Ireland from the UK by ferry on that date and met with a relative at Sarsfield Road, Inchicore, Dublin 8.

He is described as being five feet 11 inches tall with a stocky build, brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a brown jacket and navy tracksuit bottoms.

He also has a tattoo on his left arm with a Shamrock and the word "Kate".

Gardaí and Daniel’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone who has seen Daniel or who can help in locating him is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on 01- 666 9700, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.