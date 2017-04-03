Gardaí concerned about teenage girl missing in Cork

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Lauren Murphy who is missing from Carrigaline, Cork.

Lauren was last seen leaving her home in Carrigaline on Saturday April 1 at midday.

She is 5’ 6” in height, of slight build with long blonde hair and green eyes.

It is not known what Lauren was wearing when last seen.

Gardaí are concerned for Lauren’s welfare and anyone with information is asked to contact them at Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda station.