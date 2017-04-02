Gardaí charge man in connection with €1.5m drug seizure

Gardaí have charged a man in connection with a €1.5m drug seizure in Dublin.

Officers made the seizure after they searched a premises in Artane on Friday.

They found 20kgs of cocaine, said to be worth around €1.4m, and 4kgs of cannabis resin worth around €100,000.

They also discovered component parts of firearms and a ammunition.

The man, in his 40s, will appear at Criminal Courts in Dublin on Monday morning.