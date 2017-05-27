Gardaí catch 226 speeding drivers in Operation Slowdown

Gardaí caught 226 speeding drivers during their annual Operation Slowdown.

Officers checked the speed of almost 135,000 vehicles over the 24 hours of the operation, which finished this morning.

Some of the worst offenders included a driver doing 100kms per hour in a 60km zone in Youngstown, Co Kildare.

In Knockboy, Co Waterford another driver was 39kms per hour over the limit in a 50km zone.

The fastest driver detected was doing 125kms per hour in a 100km zone on the N4 at Lackan, Co Longford.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn of the Roads Policing Bureau said: "We would like to thank the 134,513 drivers who were found to be compliant and drove within the speed limit and would encourage all drivers to drive safely, comply with and respect speed limits".

• 125 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on the N4 at Lackan, Edgeworthstown, Longford

• 124 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on the N22 at Knocknagoul Farnanes Cork

• 84 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on the R198 at Aghadegnan, Longford, Longford

• 75 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on the R712 at Pennefatherslot, Kilkenny, Kilkenny

• 97 km/h in an 80km/h zone on the R586 at R772, Ashwood, Upper Gorey, Wexford

• 91 km/h in a 60km/h zone on the R586 at Murragh, Enniskeane, Cork

• 77 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on the R339, Monivea Road, Galway, Galway

• 71 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on the R711, Dock Road, Waterford, Waterford

• 94 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on the N25 at Raheen, New Ross, Kilkenny

• 89km/h in a 50 km/h zone on the R683 at Knockboy, Waterford, Waterford

• 131km/h in a 100 km/h zone on the N3 at Daggan, Cavan, Cavan

• 65km/h in a 50km/h zone on the N80 Main Street, Stradbally, Laois

• 82km/h in a 60km/h zone on the R563 at Faha East, Faha, Kerry

• 65 km/h in a 50km/h zone on the Phibsborough Road, Dublin 7, Dublin

• 109 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on the R513 at Ballyfauskeen, Ballylanders, Limerick

• 100 km/h in a 60km/h zone on the R418 at Youngstown, Athy, Kildare

• 95 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on the R463 at Gortatogher, Ardnacrusha, Clare

• 121 in a 100 km/h zone on the N15 at Mount Temple, Grange, Sligo