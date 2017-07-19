Gardaí carry out forensic tests on personal possessions found with woman's remains in Coolmine

Forensic checks are continuing in West Dublin where a woman's remains were discovered yesterday.

Gardaí have again appealed for witnesses.

The scene of the discovery at Coolmine Woods, between Clonsilla and Blanchardstown remains under scrutiny while gardaí continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

The remains were found just yards from a local school where hundreds of children had been attending a summer camp.

Preliminary post-mortem results are not currently being released for "operational reasons".

However, it is understood forensic tests are being carried out on personal possessions found with the remains.

The body was discovered by gardaí searching for 29-year-old Linda Christian, who went missing in Blanchardstown last month.