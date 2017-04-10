Gardaí call for pedestrians and cyclists to be obliged to wear hi-visibility clothing

Mid-ranking Gardai are calling for pedestrians and cyclists to be obliged to wear hi-visibility clothing and helmets.

It is just one of close to 30 motions to be debated by 150 delegates representing over 2000 sergeants and inspectors gathering in Killarney for their annual conference.

However with two motions of confidence concerning the Garda Commissioner before the Dail this week, the spotlight will be on Noirín O’Sullivan when she addresses the AGSI tomorrow.

The official theme of the AGSI’s annual conference is Modernising the Industrial Relations Landscape, but scandal after scandal hitting the force is impacting on Garda sergeants and inspectors.

There is no mention in the conference motions of investigations into whistleblowers, wrongful convictions for penalty points, false breathalyser data or the upcoming root and branch review of An Garda Siochana.

Noirin O’Sullivan will address the conference tomorrow, just ahead of a Fianna Fáil motion calling for the Policing Authority to review her position, before Sinn Féin’s motion of no confidence in the Commissioner on Wednesday.