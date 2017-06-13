Gardaí attempt to identify man found seriously injured in underground car park

Gardaí are investigating after a man was found with serious injuries in an underground car park in Swords, Co Dublin.

He was rushed to Beaumont Hospital after he was discovered at Carnegie Court apartments shortly at around 5.50am this morning.

Gardaí do not know at this point how he was injured and they have yet to identify him. It is not known at this stage how he sustained the injury.

He is a white man, in his late 30s or early 40s, with brown hair and of medium build.

He was wearing a white Slazenger t-shirt, navy track-suit bottoms and black, size 8 Skecher runners.

Gardaí are appealing for any persons who were in the area of Carnegie Court Apartments on North Street, Swords between the hours of 10pm last night and 6 am this morning to contact them at Swords Garda Station 6664700, or the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111, or any Garda Station.