Gardaí at scene of incident in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre

Gardai are attending an incident at the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre in Dublin.

A number of armed Gardai are at the scene, and the Garda helicopter is in attendance.

The centre has been evacuated, and shoppers are being turned away.

The incident is ongoing, and no further details are being released, for operational reasons.

More as we have it.

At the scene of a security alert at Blanchardstown Centre. Centre is being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/jtOGf28jt7 — Paul Hosford (@PTHosford) November 1, 2017