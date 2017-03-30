Gardaí ask public to help identify body found on Bray Beach

Gardaí in Bray are seeking the public assistance in relation to the discovery of an unidentified male body on Bray Beach last Monday.

The man is described as a white male, aged approximately early 40s, of very slim build, with blue eyes and dark brown hair, greying around the temple.

He 186cm or 6’1” in height, and weighs 60.1kg (9.46 Stone).

He has no marks or tattoos. Glasses were found in his bag.

He was wearing a green and brown camouflage jacket, blue jeans and black runner boots. He was found with a brown and green camouflage rucksack.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01-6665300, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.