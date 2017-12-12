Gardaí ask for help to find teenage boy last seen boarding bus

A Dublin teenager has gone missing.

Gardaí in Tallaght are asking for the public's help in finding 13-year-old Jamie Walsh.

He was last seen boarding a bus in Mullingar en route to Dublin at around 5pm on Thursday, December 7.

Jamie is described as five foot four inches tall, with a slight build and brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a grey jacket, tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

Anyone who has seen Jamie or who can help in finding him is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01-666 6000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.