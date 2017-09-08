Gardaí ask for help to find man in his 60s missing for two days

A man in his 60s has gone missing from his home in Dublin.

William Gaule is missing from his home in Malahide, Co Dublin since Wednesday, September 6.

William is in his mid-60s and is described as five foot nine inches tall, with grey receding hair and a moustache.

When last seen he was wearing a blue/black knitted jumper and dark-coloured trousers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock on 01-6664200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111, or any Garda Station.