Gardaí ask for help to find Cork teenager missing for over a week
12/07/2017
Gardaí are asking for help in finding a missing teenage boy from Co. Cork.
16-year-old Jamie Russell was last seen on July 4 in Youghal.
He is described as being five foot two inches tall, of medium build with dark brown hair.
When last seen he was wearing a navy t-shirt and shorts.
Anyone who has seen Jamie is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021-4621550, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.