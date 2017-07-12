Gardaí ask for help to find Cork teenager missing for over a week

Gardaí are asking for help in finding a missing teenage boy from Co. Cork.

16-year-old Jamie Russell was last seen on July 4 in Youghal.

He is described as being five foot two inches tall, of medium build with dark brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a navy t-shirt and shorts.

Anyone who has seen Jamie is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021-4621550, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.