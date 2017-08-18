Gardaí ask for help in locating missing 16-year-old boy from Co Offaly

Gardaí are looking for assistance in tracing a missing 16-year-old boy.

Craig Boylan from Geashill, Co Offaly has been missing since Wednesday.

Craig is described as 5 ft 10, of medium build with short red hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a black jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Gardaí believe Craig may be in the Ballymun or Blanchardstown areas of Dublin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100.
By Ciara Phelan

