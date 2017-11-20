Gardaí arrest youth after man 'with serious stab wounds' dies in Co. Offaly

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man in his 50s in County Offaly last night.

The man's body was found by Gardaí who were called to a house at 7.48pm last night on Green Road in the Ballyfore area near Edenderry.

The emergency services tried to give the man, who had serious stab wounds, medical attention at the scene where a number of distressed people were present. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area has been sealed off and the State Pathologist has been requested.

Gardaí have arrested a youth as part of their investigation.

An incident room has been set up at Tullamore Garda Station.