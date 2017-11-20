Gardaí arrest youth after man dies in Co. Offaly
20/11/2017 - 06:44:55Back to Ireland Home
Gardaí are investigating the death of a man in his 50s in County Offaly last night.
The man's body was discovered, reportedly with stab wounds, in a house in the Ballyfore area near Edenderry.
The emergency services tried to give him medical attention at the scene where a number of distressed people were present.
The area has been sealed off and the State Pathologist has been requested.
It is reported that gardaí have arrested a youth as part of their investigation.