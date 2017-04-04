Gardaí arrest 'world-renowned hitman' in Dublin who had list of Hutch associates

Gardaí have arrested a man in Dublin today who is being described as a "world-renowned hitman".

The man, who is Estonian and nicknamed "The Butcher", was said to have a list of Hutch associates on him when he was detained this afternoon on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

According to Independent.ie, the wanted criminal also had details of their movements and various disguises, while he was suspected of being hired by the Kinahans.

Two others, Irish men in their 30s and 50s, were arrested in the raid when officers forced their way into a house in Blakestown.

One is said to be an associate of the Kinahan cartel. Cocaine worth around €5,000 was also seized.

One of them is being held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, and the second is being questioned on suspicion of possession of drugs.

The Butcher, who is in his 50s, is known abroad and Gardaí are checking with Interpol.

A senior source told the paper: "This man had written details of Hutch associates and specific information about their movements. He also had a number of disguises.

"This man is world-renowned and it is suspected he was hired by the Kinahan cartel. He is a war veteran with military training."

They are being held at Garda stations in West Dublin.