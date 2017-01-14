Gardaí arrest uninsured motorist driving five times over legal alcohol limit

Gardaí have arrested a motorist after being forced "to take evasive action to avoid being knocked down" when he drove towards them on the wrong side of the road.

The man in his 40s was arrested at a Garda checkpoint in Co Kildare at around midnight last night.

Officers on duty were dealing with another car which had no tax or NCT when the car approached came towards officers at the checkpoint.

Gardaí arrested the driver who they consequently found was uninsured and was also five times over the legal alcohol limit.

He was later charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.