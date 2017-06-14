Gardaí arrest two men in connection with Mark Desmond murder in Lucan

Gardaí have arrested two men in connection with the murder of Mark Desmond in Lucan, Dublin, last December.

The men were detained in the Clondalkin area this morning and following a planned operation involving a number of units of Gardaí.

They are both in their 20s.

Mr Desmond was discovered deceased after suffering a number of gunshot wounds at at Griffeen Valley Park, Lucan, in December.

Two men have previously been arrested as part of the investigation.