Gardaí arrest two men following Dublin hijack

Gardaí have arrested two men following the hijacking of a vehicle in south Dublin on June 15.

The men are believed to have been involved in armed robberies which occurred earlier in the day at a service station in Palmerstown and a shop in Tallaght.

The vehicle believed to be involved these incidents, a silver hatchback was discovered burnt out near the area of the hijacking which occurred in the Shankill area when a female driver was stopped by 2 males on Old Connaught Drive at approximately 4pm.

Gardaí identified this vehicle, a black hatchback, driving recklessly in the Rathfarnham area an hour later.

They gave chase with assistance of the Armed Support Unit & Air Support. The vehicle came to a halt in the Saggart area when the driver lost control and the two men fled on foot. They were pursued by Gardaí and apprehended.

The two men, both in their 30s, are currently detained at Tallaght Garda station.

The earlier robberies occurred at a service station on Kennelsfort Road, Palmerstown at 7.20am when two men entered the premises, armed with a crowbar and screwdriver, threatened staff and made off with a small amount of cash.

At 9.15 am two men entered a shop at Killinarden armed with a hammer and what appeared to be garden shears, threatened staff but fled the premises empty handed. No one was injured in these incidents.