Gardaí arrest two men believed to have robbed money for a family holiday from an elderly couple

Gardaí have arrested two men and recovered cash following a burglary in which an elderly couple were assaulted.

The burglary happened at 2pm on June 28 at the home of the couple in their 80s in the Beaumont area of Dublin.

The couple had returned to their home following a visit to their local bank where they had withdrawn money which was intended to pay for a family holiday.

As they entered their home a man approached from their driveway and allegedly assaulted them.

The couple were not seriously injured but were badly bruised and traumatised after the man escaped with the cash.

Yesterday, Gardaí stopped a car at 12.40pm on the Swords Road and arrested two men, one in his 30s and another in his 40s.

They are being held at Clontarf under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

In a follow-up search Gardaí recovered money.