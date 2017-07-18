Gardaí arrest two men after series of store raids in Cork

Gardaí in Cork have arrested two men following a number of reported armed robberies in Cork City and county.

The men were arrested during an operation involving Garda units attached to the Cork North and City Divisions earlier today.

During a follow-up operation, a car matching the description provided was followed and intercepted by Gardaí in the Douglas area.

Two men aged in their 30s and 50s were arrested at the scene.

The two men are being detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at the Bridewell Garda Station.

Shortly before 7am today, a man armed with a knife entered a filling station in Fermoy.

He demanded cash and threatened staff before leaving the scene in a black car.

Shortly before 10am, a second raid was carried out at a shop in Watergrasshill.

A man threatened staff at knifepoint before making his escape with a small amount of cash in a waiting black car.

A third raid was carried out at a store in Glanmire a short while later.

No one was physically harmed during the incidents.

Investigations are ongoing